Jack Black you’ve gotten used to her rather charming flair by now, capable of turning Instagram videos that we’d boil out of our minds into real pearls. Singer, actor and so on and so forth, he captivated audiences as Bowser in the new film by Super Mario Bros. The Movie. If not for her performance, for the song Peaches.

In the movie Bowser sing this song for less than a minute, just enough to enter your head and make you sing it for hours and hours: the song is in fact depopulating and immediately a series of comments started on the net inviting those responsible to evaluate this song as an Oscar .

Love really makes a turtle come out of his shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/U26p0U75mW — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 10, 2023

Indeed, the song has all it takes to be voted as Best Original Soundtrack. So while the song continues to be popular on TikTok, Spotify and on every video that even mentions the fantastic scene from the film (which we reviewed), now we just have to wait and hope that the great Jack Black can enter the Olympus of the Oscars.