American band Tenacious D, whose most famous member is actor and comedian Jack Black, has canceled the remaining dates of its tour due to outrage generated by a bad joke made by another member of the group, also actor and comedian Kyle Gass, about the attack on former US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, images posted on social media from a show by the band in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday (14), a day after the attempted assassination of the Republican politician, showed Black offering Gass a birthday cake.

Black, known for films such as “School of Rock” and “Kung Fu Panda” (an animated film in which he voiced the protagonist), asks his bandmate to “make a wish”. Gass then responds: “Don’t miss Trump next time”.

The backlash was immediate: Gass’ agent, Michael Greene, broke his contract with the actor and musician and Australian lawmakers called for Tenacious D to be deported from the country.

Black sent a statement to CNN, in which he said he was “blindsided” by Gass’s tasteless joke and that he would “never tolerate hate speech or encourage any form of political violence.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (16), Gass apologized. “The line I improvised on stage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I do not condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” Gass wrote.

“What happened was a tragedy and I am deeply sorry for my serious lack of judgment. I deeply apologize to those I have let down and truly regret any pain I have caused,” he added.

Trump was shot dead at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13). The former president suffered an ear injury. One audience member was killed and two others were injured. The shooter was killed.