With the release of their new song Video Gamesi Tenacious D (none other than the famous actor and musician Jack Black and the inseparable Kyle Gass) have created a video dedicated to the piece.

It is a short track, as the band has accustomed their fans during their long years of activity, but which in itself contains several quotes – more than obvious – to video games of great importance. Indeed it goes from God of War to Fallout 4from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Sonicfrom Super Mario Bros. to Zeldaand others.

The video is already making waves on YouTube and social media like Instagram, also through his official personal profile.

Jack Black has always been close to the world of video gamesin fact, he also has a Youtube channel, Jabinsky Gameswhere he posted various very particular contents, related to video game gameplay but not only, also much more related to old-fashioned arcades, retrogaming and so on.

This is not the first time that Jack Black has been working on a song dedicated to video games, but rather in the last few months he has depopulated the song “Peaches”which he composed and performed for Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which could even be nominated for an Oscar as “Best Original Soundtrack”.