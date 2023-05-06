The movie of Super Mario Bros. It has been one of the largest worldwide, since at this moment it has collected more than 1000 million dollars and there are still numbers missing, since it premiered in Japan a week ago. And without a doubt, something that has given the film that touch of personality are the voice acting by stars of hollywood.

The most striking within the cast was evidently Jack Blacklending the voice to voice, and recently, he gave an interview in which he mentions having enjoyed playing the villain.

This is what he commented:

It’s super fun playing the villain. Villains are often my favorite characters in movies, simply because they are so interesting and make the drama and emotion 10 times more effective. It’s like, Darth Vader is my favorite part of Star Wars, and without Darth Vader, that movie is really boring. You have to have the spice of real danger, evil lurking in the shadows. So I was happy to take that on.

After this statement in which he mentions the Sith of starwars, He has been asked if he has been a kind of inspiration to be able to guide himself in the role of BowserThis even if they don’t have much to do with each other.

Here is what is mentioned:

I would say yes, a bit, Darth Vader has a lower register, and I also had to go lower than my natural voice.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Jack Black’s performance was the best of all in the voice cast. Now we are all dying to see him return in a sequel or even in an official short of the tape.