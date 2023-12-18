Although many months have passed, the film Super Mario Bros. is still on everyone's lips, that is because it has just arrived, fortunately for people, in streaming format on HBO MaxAdded to that is that there are certain rumors about what the second part may be. And now to put the icing on the cake, one of the important voice actors has spoken about what the characters' next adventure may be, and also gave curious information about what was seen in April 2023.

Jack Black is the one who has shown enthusiasm to return to his role as bowser, given that for many of the users he is the one who exudes the most charisma in it, with a rude but at the same time heartwarming personality due to the interests that lead him to want to dominate the world of mushrooms. And something that catches the actor's attention is that until now they have not called him to talk about what's next, but that does not mean that the film will not exist, because now they are busy with Patos.

Here what was mentioned by Black Regarding the second movie:

There has been absolute silence. The only thing that has been said comes from me, and I don't even know if I have permission to speak. I've been eager to get back to work.

Something you also mentioned Black Regarding what he liked most about the first film, it is the process by which the “Peaches” song was created, a melody that had initially been requested as a 30-second fragment, but that little by little extended to cover an entire piece of music. And while he thought he might not convince the executives of Illumination Studiosin the end they ended up liking it and evidently including it in the film's soundtrack.

This was what he said:

They sent me a 30-second idea and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added lyrics and melodies, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the movie. I couldn't believe they did it.

Remember that the tape Super Mario Bros. It is now available in streaming and physical format. The sequel currently does not have a theatrical release date.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: Definitely, many of us already want to see the second part, or better yet a film dedicated to none other than Donkey Kong. But surely we won't see anything soon, because perhaps Nintendo first wants the spotlight to shift to Zelda's live action.