Yesterday was an important day for The Game Awards, since it is 10 years since this award for the best of video games has been carried out, this includes important announcements of the future of the industry. That brings us to a small musical celebration that had as a guest none other than the star of hollywood, Jack Black.

During his live performance he performed neither more nor less than the theme of Peacheswhich became quite popular for having appeared in the movie Super Mario Bros., doing so Bowser a much loved character thanks to Black. The best thing is that she came out to give life once again with the outfit that she wore in the official music video for the song.

It is worth mentioning, that this song was actually improvised byrJack Black for its creation, since the actor was asked to do just that, as it is something that always pervades many of his scenes in movies. Along with this, the musicalization team created the accompaniment part with the music on the piano and that is how it was conceived.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is still available in some theaters. It is also available on Blu Ray for the United States, however, it can also be purchased in Mexicosince it has subtitles and dubbing in Spanish included.

Via: The Game Awards

Editor’s note: Jack Black has become even more popular with this song, which surely has caught many of the Mario fans. It would not be surprising if we see his performance as it is at the award ceremony. Even at the Oscars next year.