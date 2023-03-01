A few weeks ago, the new plans for the reboot of movies from the universe of DCand it is that the new CEO of this film division already have their plan drawn up. The tape that will open is Superman: Legacywhich has not yet revealed its leading actor, and given this Jack Black took the opportunity to joke.

Through a post on instagramit can be seen how the actor makes a sketch in which he himself James Gunn has spoken to him on the phone, mentioning that he will be able to play the man of steel. So after the revelation she has put on the suit and set to work to save the world through hollywoodsomething that fans liked.

In the comments, all kinds of opinions were seen regarding the interpretation of Jack Black, some mentioning that he is the perfect actor for the role and others that he would fit some kind of official parody, be it live action or animated. even his own James Gunn commented on it, saying that Black did not wait for the official revelation in the comic-con.

This hint from Gunn indicates clearly that we will see more of his plans at the convention of San Diegoa place where it will surely also enter Marvel to reveal the first trailer for The Marvelsa tape that had to delay its premiere for a few months, this as part of the new planning to launch more spaced content, be it series or movies.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Jack Black is a master of comedy, which is why his sketch has been by far one of the funniest. It will be a delight to hear him do the voice of Mario in a few more months.