Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer of A Minecraft Movie the film based on the Minecraft universe, the best-selling video game of all time, from which a real multiverse was born. In the video we can see not only How the original cube world was reconstructed in animated version with a truly peculiar stylistic choice, but also Jack Black in the role of Steve, the putative protagonist of the game, who has become the symbolic character of the game itself, despite being extremely anonymous.

For those wondering, the title of the film in Italian is precisely “A Minecraft Movie”, with the official description of the video reading: “Join the journey, block by block. A Minecraft Movie, only in theaters in 2025”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7tK2VVNBvcSRqPQ

The cast also includes Jason Momoa, wearing a pink jacket that says it all.

Those who know the game will surely be pleased to see the teaser, in which we see four people appearing in the world of Minecraft without really understanding where they are, among square pink sheep, cube-like trees and strange anthropomorphic pigs who want to kill them. In all this chaos Jack Black / Steve makes his appearance, who introduces himself without being recognized. If you are a fan of the game you will also recognize the workbench, the “villages” and other details of the world of Minecraft reconstructed with a decidedly intriguing style, which seems to render very well despite the “cubes”.