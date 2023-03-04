free nachoPo de Kung Fu PandaEddie Riggs of Brutal Legend and very recently Superman, Jack Black can do whatever, be anywhere, and he’s going to be well received.

With the spontaneity that characterizes him and that leads him to succeed on social networks, when he feels like creating content for them. This is the last occurrence of the histrion.

The premiere of Super Mario Bros. The movie it is imminent. The new release date, April 5, is getting closer and this means that it is time to give interviews and appear on as many talkshows as possible.

Which is why Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Jack Black himself (Bowser) were invited to the Kelly ClarksonShow. The surprise was the moment when Black could not be found on the guest panel.

Clarkson, the host of the show, went looking for him backstage to run into Jack wearing a fitted Bowser suit. After being questioned about why he did not go on stage, Black explained that the cast of the film had agreed to go disguised as the characters they represent in Super Mario Bros. The Movie but that, apparently, his classmates had played a joke on him because he was the only one dressed up and he didn’t want to go out like that.

The moment was extremely hilarious, Jack Black danced on the set and NBC even decided to censor a part of Don Bowser’s anatomy. We can’t wait for this movie to hit theaters!

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: We’ve been waiting years for a decent movie starring the Mario brothers, and if you don’t remember what we got for our wait last time, you better keep it up. I don’t think this movie will redeem Nintendo with the fans of yesteryear, especially being aimed at children but hey! Maybe the new generations will have better luck, they already have their own Pokémon!