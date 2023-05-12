Hot off the heels of his turn as Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black has given his likeness to a host of other video game characters, and the results are everything I could have wanted and more.

This eclectic menagerie of characters all come from Tenacious D’s latest music video, for a song aptly named “Video Games.” Animated versions of Black and Kyle Gass begin the promo in a fairly normal way. The duo are in a studio, with Black singing into his mic while Gass strums on his animated guitar. Soon, however, things become chaotically brilliant.

It starts with Gass getting squashed by God of War’s Dauði Kaupmaðr, and Black fleeing the scene only to find himself in the middle of Fallout 4 (as one does). The rest of the video then sees the duo becoming Sonic and Tails, Red Dead cowboys and more. As I have said, it is brilliant, as you can see for yourself below.

Tenacious D – Video Games (Official Video).

Sharing the band’s latest video on Twitter, Black commented that it was “a lot of fun” to create, and I can well believe it. It is certainly a lot of fun to watch.

As for Black’s other musical forays, his “Peaches” earworm from the Super Mario Bros. Movie marked the entertainer’s first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Peaches was worked on in collaboration with Black as a late addition to the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and – something that is quite frankly unthinkable now – was not present in the film’s initial draft.

“As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser’s feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had him sing a song about it,” director Aaron Horvath previously said.

“We spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

You can have a little listen to Peaches below, with Black fully embracing his Bowser energy (not that you would really expect anything less).