Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand in Hamilton on October 12, 2020 (ZHU XI / XINHUA / MAXPPP)

The scene takes place Tuesday, October 13 in Wellington, the New Zealand capital: Jacinda Ardern holds her last campaign meeting. She has no mask. Neither do his supporters. She poses with them arm in arm. No precautionary measure. Quite simply because there is no longer a need for it. We are not in a Trump meeting in the United States where the rejection of the wearing of the mask is a symbolic gesture of rejection of the restrictions despite the omnipresence of the virus. In New Zealand, it’s something else: there is no longer any control measure because there are no longer any cases of contamination in this country of five million inhabitants. Life is back to normal: pubs and restaurants open, sports competitions re-established (for example Sunday, October 18, the New Zealand / Australia rugby match will take place in Auckland). The results since March are envy: only 25 deaths and 1,900 cases in all and for all.

This record is therefore Jacinda Ardern’s major asset. Six months ago, the Labor Party from which she came was neck and neck with the opposition, the National Party. Now, three days before the vote, Labor has a 16 point lead in the polls: 47% vs. 31% ! We should also note in passing that more than half of New Zealanders have already voted in advance.

Jacinda Ardern managed the pandemic with exemplary efficiency. The measures were drastic from the start, with very strict containment. And completely transparent communication. At the end of May, the country therefore declared itself officially free from the virus. But cases reappeared in Auckland in August. So bis repetita: new confinement, located this time in the Auckland region, or 1 and a half million inhabitants for three weeks. And new success. Once again, there have been no cases of contamination since the end of September. The strategy worked twice. This is the number one subject of the campaign, the one which guarantees a new success to the 40-year-old Prime Minister, elected for the first time in 2017.

The other subjects were relegated to the background: the economic slowdown, minus 12% of GDP in the 2nd quarter; problems of housing, social security; and of course the terrorism file, we remember the attacks on the mosques in Christchurch a year and a half ago. Opposition leader Judith Collins tried during the campaign to raise all of these issues. But Jacinda Ardern’s Covid-19 record, added to her very dynamic style, takes precedence over everything else.

Labor is therefore moving towards a very clear success, perhaps even without sharing. Until now, they have led a coalition government. This time, they could win the absolute majority on their own, or else be forced to make an agreement only with the environmentalists.