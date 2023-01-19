The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced early Thursday her resignation as head of government, calling elections for October 14. This was announced by the president during a press conference, detailing that she will be in the position until next February 7, when the Labor Party she leads finds a new person to fill the post of prime minister, reported ‘NZ Herald’ . “Having such a privileged role comes with a responsibility, including knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said.

This seems to be a very thoughtful decision. «I have given everything of me to be prime minister, but it has also cost me a lot. I can’t and shouldn’t get the job done unless I have a full tank, plus some reserve, for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably present themselves. And I have an empty tank,” she added.

Ardern has explained that behind his decision there is “no secret scandal.” “I am human. We give everything we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it is the moment », she has affirmed. Ardern was expected to seek a third term, though in recent months she has fallen out of favor. Behind her is her empathy and her strong leadership during the early stages of the pandemic, as voters look to an increasingly dark economic landscape.

Given this decision, the party must choose on Sunday, January 22, the new leader of the Labor Party and the new prime minister. The person elected must govern until October 14, when the general elections are scheduled to be held. The New Zealand prime minister has stressed that she is confident that Labor will win the elections without her, considering that “a new set of shoulders is necessary” for the challenges of the coming years.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in the last five years. We have turned around the statistics of child poverty and we have managed to significantly increase social support and public housing », she highlighted. Ardern, 42, took office as prime minister in August 2017, becoming the youngest person in the country’s history to hold that position, at just 37. She became pregnant the following year. “A woman’s decision about when she wants to have children should not predetermine whether or not she is offered a job,” she said then. She rose to power after agreeing a government alliance with the Greens and the New Zealand nationalists First, ending a decade of conservative chief executives.

He had to face not only the coronavirus crisis and he did it with one of the lowest death tolls. But he also had to face critical situations such as the Christchurch attacks in 2019, when a gunman killed 51 people and injured 40 during an attack on two mosques.