The head of government also announced that she will not participate in the general elections of this 2023. After almost six years at the head of the nation, she will make her resignation effective on February 7, her last day in office.

It was an emotionally charged televised message. New Zealand Prime Minister Jancida Ardern announced her resignation after she served for more than five years. “I have given absolutely everything,” she said, holding back tears.

“I am not leaving because it was difficult. If that had been the case, I probably would have left two months after starting the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility, the responsibility of knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said.

The premier stressed that the job of running the government required an extra that she no longer had. I know what this job requires, and I know I don’t have enough in the tank anymore to do it justice. It’s that simple, she concluded.

Ardern appealed to the limit of people, as human beings, to justify his decision that, simply, “it is time.”

“I know there will be a lot of discussion after this decision about what the supposed real reason was,” he argued. “I can tell you that what I am sharing today is that. The only interesting angle you will find is that after six years of great challenges, I am human. Politicians are human. We give everything we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

Next Sunday a vote will be held to choose his successor in the Labor Party. Ardern leaves a good precedent for whoever replaces her. Her response to various crises such as the confrontation with the pandemic, the shooting by a white supremacist in a local church in Christchurch and one of the most catastrophic eruptions in the country’s history, demonstrated her ability to lead the Executive New Zealander.

According to the government leader, these challenges “took a toll on her.” After her party won re-election with record numbers a couple of years ago, the most recent polls do not show voters’ approval of Labour. The Conservatives now have the upper hand. However, she remained the nation’s favorite to hold the position.

With Reuters and AP