How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, visiting Spain in June 2022. | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that she does not intend to run for re-election and will step down in early February. She broke the news in a televised address ahead of the upcoming general election on October 14.

She ruled the country throughout the pandemic. “This summer, I was hoping to find a way to prepare myself for not just another year, but another term, because that’s what this year calls for,” the politician said, sounding emotional. “I couldn’t do it.”

The scheduled date for completion of the current term is February 7. Jacinda, who is 42 years old, wished her Labor Party success in the upcoming elections and said a new party leader should be elected next Sunday.

She has been a member of the Labor Party since 1999, when she was 17. In 2007, she was elected president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, a position that led her to visit Algeria, China, India, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon. At the age of 28, Jacinda Ardern became an MP, the youngest in the house at the time. Originally a Mormon, she opposed her own church’s stance against gay marriage.

Jacinda has been prime minister since 2017, with re-election in 2020. During her government, the events that most attracted the world’s attention were the terrorist attack on the Christchurch mosque and a volcanic eruption, both in 2019; and actions in the pandemic, in which she opted for the hard line, closing borders in mid-March 2020 and imposing lockdown after 100 cases of Covid-19 detected. As a result, New Zealand’s GDP fell by 12% in June of that year, the biggest quarterly drop recorded in the entire history of the country’s economy.