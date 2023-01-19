The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Labor Jacinda Ardern, announced this Thursday (local time) that she will leave office next February and said that she does not have “the energy” to run for re-election this year.

Ardern, 42, made the announcement Thursday at a Labor Party meeting, saying in a shaky voice: “I don’t have enough energy to get on with the job. It’s the moment”.

The charismatic politician managed in October 2020 to revalidate her mandate with an overwhelming majority and for the Labor Party to govern alone, something that no New Zealand formation had achieved since the 1996 electoral reform.

