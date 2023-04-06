MEXICO CITY — The Mexican President wanted cherry trees. ANDIt was 1930 and President Pascual Ortiz Rubio had seen them lining the streets of Washington and wanted the same spectacle for his Capital.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs turned to Tatsugoro Matsumoto, a Japanese immigrant who tended the Chapultepec Gardens, then the Presidential residence in Mexico City. But winters in the Capital were not cold enough for the cherry trees to fully bloom, the expert gardener said.

Another tree with colorful flowers might work well: jacarandas.

History has blurred some details, but for nearly 100 years, residents of Mexico City have enjoyed jacaranda season.

Every spring, millions of people walk through the Capital under an explosion of purple flowers and walk on a fine carpet of lavender petals.

“They told me that this tree always creates hopesaid Alma Basilio, a psychologist posing for a selfie with a friend under the flowers.

The tree originates from the Amazon. They are deciduous trees, which means they lose their foliage each year when the weather turns cold. And when the temperatures rise, its branches are filled with flowers.

“Boom! The whole tree fills with flowers immediately, not progressively,” said José Luis López Robledo, who operates a nursery near Mexico City.

Matsumoto’s Mexican immigration card says he arrived in 1896 and listed “gardener” as his occupation. But in Japan he was a landscape architect who had worked on the imperial palace, said Sergio Hernández, a researcher at the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

It arrived in the Americas in 1888 at the behest of a Peruvian businessman who wanted a Japanese garden.

“From his distant homeland, the artist brought beautiful plants by ship”, says a Peruvian volume about the garden. After seeing his work in Lima, a Mexican mining entrepreneur hired him to create something for his hacienda.

Matsumoto would become a wealthy entrepreneur who served several Mexican Presidents. With his flower shop, which he opened in 1898, Matsumoto presented ornate flower arrangements to high society and created bouquets for the stars of the golden age of Mexican cinema.

When Mexico ordered all Japanese in the country to move to Mexico City and Guadalajara due to World War II, Matsumoto and his son, Sanshiro, interceded with the government and housed 900 of their compatriots on one of their sprawling haciendas.

Hernández points out that Matsumoto did not introduce jacaranda trees to Mexico—some may already have been growing—but domesticated them.

In recent years, jacarandas have also drawn detractors: “Jacaranda controversy burgeons,” said an article last month, citing specialists warning that exotic species could create an imbalance in local ecosystems.

The urban landscape of Mexico City is continually changing: new buildings go up every day, hundreds of palm trees are dying from a blight, water-conscious gardeners seek plants that will withstand a drought. Winters are getting shorter and hotter.

However, said López Robledo, “if something is going to survive, it will be the jacarandas.”

By: Elda Cantu