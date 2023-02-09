JAC presented the electric model E-JS1 City Cargo, a “van” version of the vehicle adapted to transport small loads for urban deliveries.

The electric compact can meet the demands of clinical examination laboratories that carry out collections at home, utility fleets, “last mile” deliveries that depart from distribution centers and deliver them to customers’ homes/businesses.

“In addition to the ESG issue, this car has a cost per km driven up to 6 times lower than a similar one with a combustion engine, when comparing the expenses with electricity versus ethanol or gasoline, in addition to simplifying the tasks of the fleet manager”, explains Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Motors Brasil, in a released note. JAC sees the potential to sell up to 500 units per month of this cargo version.

+ Anfavea defends the end of zero import tax for electric vehicles

Differentials of the JAC E-JS1 City Cargo

Conceived from the JAC E-JS1, the City Cargo version was developed by JAC Motors Brasil Engineering. “Basically, we eliminated the finishing materials behind the front seats, removed the rear seat and created a van, composing a volume of 1,200 liters of cargo capacity”, explains Habib. The payload of 400 kg remains the same as the E-JS1.

The rear doors and trunk lid remained functional. The model received a new coated floor and a grid full of fillets specially designed to isolate the cargo area from the front seats.

Price

The JAC E-JS1 City Cargo costs BRL 159,900, more expensive than the passenger version, which is priced at BRL 145,900. The adventurous version of the JAC E-JS1, the EXT, is sold at R$ 164,900.