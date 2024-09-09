The vehicles coming from China or rather made by Chinese brands They have gained great popularity, and they boast a somewhat futuristic design, with functions that show their high technology and best of all, a price that is, for many, more affordable than the most recognized brands.

In this way, today in Debate We have a JAC model for you, it is a SUV 2025 that will surely catch your attention, as it has a somewhat sporty style, with roof rails, so without further ado, let’s get to know all its details, and maybe you’ll be encouraged to request one car loan to make it yours.

It is the JAC 2is offered in two versions: Smart MT and Smart CVTits measurements are: length 4,149 mm, width 1,750 mm and height 1,566 mm, the distance between its axles is 2,490 mm. It is a compact SUV with space for 5 passengers.

Price

To know if it is a vehicle that suits us and more than anything that we could acquire, it is very important to know its value in the automotive marketin this way we share with you that the prices of its two versions are the following:

– JAC 2 Smart MT: From $299,000 pesos

– JAC 2 Smart CVT: From $329,000 pesos

JAC has a 1.5L engine SUV with a better PRICE than a Mazda pickup truck. Photo: Special

What do you think about the price of the new 2025 SUV from the vehicle manufacturer JAC? Now, if we make a quick comparison with the models offered by Mazda, the new 2025 SUVs like the CX-3 have a value in the automotive market of $386,900 pesos, this is the cheapest you can find at the moment. So JAC is looking at a lower cost.

JAC 2 specifications

The JAC 2 comes equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder enginecombined with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT, its fuel tank is 42 liters and gives you a maximum speed of 170 kilometers per hour. Apparently, we will not see even your dust!

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible touchscreen lets you connect your smartphone and enjoy your favorite apps while driving. rear view camera makes parking maneuvers easier, and parking sensors help you avoid collisions.

The JAC SUV It has ABS brakes, electronic brake distribution (EBD) and stability control system (ESC). In addition, the tire pressure monitoring system alerts you in case of detecting any air loss. It comes with 16-inch wheels and like most vehicles today, it has engine immobilizer (IMMO).

The JAC 2 is manufactured in Mexicowhich guarantees a product adapted to the needs and tastes of local consumers. It has a remote key in both versions, as well as the famous shark antenna, rear view camera, fog lights and Privacy glass in the rear row.

JAC has a 1.5L engine SUV with a better PRICE than a Mazda pickup truck. Photo: JAC

So now you know this new one much better. JAC SUVfinally we tell you that when you acquired it, it was 5 years old warranty or 100,000 kilometers, and you can find it at any of its authorized distributors in Mexico.