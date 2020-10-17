JAC Compartment Exam 2020: The examination of Madhyama, Madrasa and Intermediate Vocational of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will start from October 28. At the same time, intermediate compartmental examination will start from November 6, while matricular compartmental examination will start from November 9. The schedule for this has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JACK) on Saturday.

In the schedule issued by Jack, Madhyama’s examination will run from 28 October to 9 November. It will include 17000 candidates. The practical examination (practical) of Madhyama will be from 11 to 13 November. The madrasa examination will be from October 28 to November 7. 7000 candidates will participate in it. The experimental examination of the madrasa will be on 10 to 12 November. The madrasa examination will have Vastaniya, Phokania and Maulvi.

At the same time, the intermediate vocational examination will run from October 28 to November 5. There will be 700 students in this examination. The experimental examination of intermediate vocational will be held in their plus two schools from 9 to 12 November.

The admit cards for the examination of Madhyama, Madrasa and Intermediate Vocational will be uploaded on the website of Jharkhand Academic Council on 23 October. Plus two schools where you will download the admit card for intermediate vocational and make it available to the candidates. At the same time, in-charge of Madrasa and Madhyama will download the admit card and give it to the candidates.

Intermediate compartmental 6 and matriculation from November 9 –

The intermediate compartmental examination will be held from November 6 to November 13, while the matriculate compartmental examination will be from November 9 to November 13. The intermediate compartmental will consist of 29,000 candidates. Their practical examination will be from 26 to 28 November. For intermediate compartmental, the admit cards can be downloaded from Jack’s website from 30 October. There will be 32000 candidates for matric compartmental examination. Its admit card can be downloaded from Jack’s website from November 1. The practical examination of Matric Compartmental will be held from 26 to 28 November in the respective schools.

