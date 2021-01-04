JAC Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 date: Matriculation and Intermediate examination in Jharkhand will start from March 9. Both examinations will run till 26 March. It was approved in the Jharkhand Academic Council meeting on Monday. Examination will be conducted in both shifts. About 4.25 lakh candidates will be included in the matriculation examination, while about 3.25 lakh students of intermediate will appear for the examination. The exam schedule will be released by next week, so that students will be able to prepare for the exam. The meeting was chaired by Jack Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh.

Jack’s chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said that about seven and a half lakh candidates will be included in the Matriculation and Intermediate examination this year. The process of filling the online application for the examination has started and the application can be filled by the end of this month with late fee. Jack has also released the first model question paper of the matriculation examination. At the same time, the intermediate model question papers will be released in the next two-three days. Kovid-19 standards will be fully adhered to in the matriculation and intermediate exams. This year, where the number of examination centers will be increased, social distancing and masks will be made compulsory for everyone in the examination centers. After the end of the exam in each shift, all the bench desks will be sanitized. Before that, the temperature of the candidates will be measured with the thermal scanner before admission to the examination centers. Also, the candidates will be able to enter the examination room only after hand sanitizing or washing their hands with sabun.

Candidates will have to give affidavit:

Matriculation and Intermediate candidates may also have to give an affidavit before the examination. At present, the affidavit can be obtained from matriculation and intermediate examiners on the same basis as the parents of students of 10th and 12th had to give declaration form to send them to school. In this, they have to tell that they or their families have no symptoms of corona, corona has not occurred and they have not come in contact with any such patient. He will get admission in the examination center only after giving the affidavit.

There will be eighth, ninth and 11th exams in April:

By the end of March, there will be eighth, ninth and 11th exams in April after the matriculation and intermediate exams are over. This examination was held in February every year. The examination will be on the OMR sheet and 9th and 11th examination will be held at the examination centers of Matriculation and Intermediate.

Highlights of the Jack Board Exam 2021 at a glance: