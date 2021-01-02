Highlights: JAC conducted Matriculation-Intermediate Examination from 9 to 26 March

Announcement of the detailed schedule for the exam in the next two to three days

Decision taken in a meeting chaired by Dr. Arvind Kumar

About seven and a half lakh candidates will be included in the exams of the three classes

The examination of Matric and Intermediate (JAC 10th 12th Exam Date) conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be between 9 to 26 March. These exams will be conducted in two shifts. A meeting was held in Ranchi on Monday under the chairmanship of Jack Arvind Kumar. In this, a decision was taken to conduct the examination. Nearly seven and a half lakh candidates will take part in the examination of the three classes of Matriculation (Jharkhand Board 10th Exam) and Intermediate (Jharkhand Board 12th Exam) conducted by Jack.

Exam schedule will come in two to three days

A meeting was held for nearly three hours under the chairmanship of Dr. Arvind Kumar, the Jack President, in which it was decided to complete the preparations for both the exams. It has been told that the detailed schedule for the examination will be announced in the next two to three days. After Jack’s meeting it is clear that the matriculation and inter examination will take place in March. At the same time, the CBSE board examination will be conducted in May.

Examination will be held in March, result may come in May

In view of the convenience of the candidates from Jack, it was decided to take the examination in March itself. Its results may also come in May. Jack has also provided a control room for the examinees. By calling, the examinees can find solutions to their problems. As soon as the board exams are over, the 8th, 9th and 11th exams will be conducted in April. Kovid’s rules will be strictly followed in these examinations.

40% reduction in syllabus, change in pattern of questions

According to Jack Chairman, the necessary exam related guidelines will be issued in a week. Officers of every district will be trained before the examination. Due to Corona, studies in this session have been completely disrupted. Because of this, the Education Department has already cut syllabus by up to 40 percent. Here Jack has changed the pattern of the question. This time 40 percent objective questions will be asked, the number of long answer questions will be reduced.