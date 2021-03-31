Our Health District (Costa Tropical-Alpujarra) has commenced vaccinating those between the ages of 55 and 65 starting on the 15th of April.

They will start with those born in 1956, without any need of belonging to a front-line activity – you just need to be 65-years old to receive your AstraZeneca jab.

In other provinces they will start with the same age group once they have processed those working in essential activities, such as teahers and police forces.

This comes about after the Ministry of Health has finally authorized AstraZeneca for this age group; something that the Regional Government of Andalucía has been requesting since this vaccine became available.

Meanwhile, as far as Pfizer and Modern vaccines go, they’re still working their way through those of 80 or above, carers, nurse & doctors.

Andalusia received 99,450 Pfizer twos on Monday, 56,800 Modern doses and 20,000 AstraZeneca ones.

