SPAIN is expected to get a record weekly delivery of COVID-19 vaccines next week amounting to nearly two million doses.

It only received 139,000 AstraZeneca doses this week leading to some concerns that mass vaccinations would have to be slowed down or even halted.

The Health Ministry says they have received confirmation that 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive next week as well as 300,000 Moderna shots and 278,000 from AstraZeneca.

146,000 Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines are being stored in a Madrid area warehouse.

They are awaiting approval for their use from the European Medicines Agency following six blood cases in the United States caused health chiefs there to suspend their use.

Ministry officials believe that with next week’s consignments and the likely go-ahead for the Johnson vaccine, everybody aged 60 and over would have had at least one shot by the end of May.

More immediately, the government says that nearly all of the 2.8 million people aged over 80 should have had one inoculation by next week.

Once that age group has been fully vaccinated, a push will be made to fully inoculate the 60 to 79 age range.

Despite the Johnson delay, Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez reiterated this week that his target of 70% of the population being covered by the end of August remained in place.

