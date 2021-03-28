There seems to be some doubts about taking paracetamol and Ibuprofen before and after Covid vaccinations so the Junta has cleared it up.

Vaccinated with Pfizer or Modern: only use paracetamol after jab if adverse symptoms appear.

Vaccinated with AstraZeneca: you can take analgesics before or after the jab if experiencing discomfort.

To clarify further, the Strategic Vaccination Plan in Andalusia gives three practical examples.

* Those aged 80 with appointment to receive Pfizer or Modern vaccinations:

Should you take paracetamol before the jab? No.

Should you take paracetamol after the jab if there is no discomfort? No.

* Those aged 80 with appointment after receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations develop a fever:

Can you take paracetamol if you have a fever? And it is.

If it is very painful around the injection site, can you take paracetamol or ibuprofen? And it is.

* Those aged 58 with appointments for AstraZeneca:

Can you take paracetamol before receiving the jab to forestall possible side effects? And it is.

Can you take paracetamol after receiving the jab to forestall possible side effects? And it is.

