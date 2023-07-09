The Tunisian folds Andreescu after almost two hours. Ok the seeds: the Kazakh impresses, the Belarusian wins by force, the Czech suffers with Stevanovic

Antonio Cefalu

When the usual rain hit the Centrale, it was the definitive certification that the day at Wimbledon would not hold any surprises. At least for the women’s draw. In the bottom half, the top seeds all win: Rybakina, Jabeur, Sabalenka and Kvitova, as well as the inspired Keys and the lawn lover Haddad Maia, have earned access to the round of 16.

Jabeur is saved — Ons Jabeur, number 6 in the world, looked like he had won a Grand Slam for how he cheered. He actually cheered like someone who has just saved his skin. The Tunisian beat Bianca Andreescu (n.50) 3-6 6-3 6-4 after 1h48′, a lot of sweat and a blessed suspension that helped her reset the system in the decisive set. "I have to thank the rain for letting me consult with my coach. I didn't play my best tennis," she said on the sideline. In fact, for a set and a half, the Tunisian was often a few steps behind the exchange, dawdling and simpering like every game in which things don't turn her way. In the end she has to thank Andreescu, a Slam champion hoping to climb the pyramid, who has a lot of tennis but was more confusing than her. From the stands you also assisted the legendary Billie Jean King. "I wanted to ask her what I could have done. We need to talk later," Jabeur joked in the interview. She will explain to her how to face Petra Kvitova (n. 9), opponent in the round of 16 who stopped the dream of qualified Natalija Stevanovic (n. 225) in two sets between one suspension for the rain and the other. Much will depend on Jabeur's chances of resting: "Tonight I think I'm sleeping on the sofa, my husband glanced at me from my corner…", she laughed, aware that she hasn't yet found the level to repeat the one-year final does.

strength sabalenka — Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 2, has made 15. Fifteen wins out of 16 matches at Grand Slams this year. Today she fared much better than yesterday, when she risked elimination: she prevailed over Anna Blinkova (n.40) 6-2 6-3. There was no doubt who was stronger of the two, but neither who had the least to lose. Dropping the first set, Blinkova let go of her arm and went one break up. She looked like it might scare her. Her moment, however, did not last long because Sabalenka, an important detail, raised her level when the situation could have gotten out of hand. A bit like she had happened in the second round match against Varvara Gracheva, with the substantial difference that today the hypothesis of her defeat has never touched her. When she had the strength to keep the seventh game of the second set to herself, which lasted a quarter of an hour ("it was a nightmare", she commented later), the game ended there. In the fourth round she will have Ekaterina Alexandrova, No. 22 in the world who easily defeated Dalla Galfi 6-0 6-4.

Rybakina perfect — Defending champion and world No. 3 Elena Rybakina made Katie Boulter look like a sparring partner. The 6-1 6-1 final was the one that could predict the difference in the ranking (Boulter is n.89 WTA), however the British, in addition to being the host, is a specialist on the surface and has just won Nottingham. Pitfalls nullified by Rybakina’s extraordinary efficiency, on one of those days when her shots all come out so clean that they seem mass-produced. Too light Boulter to do more than just stand by. For her in the next round is the 13th seed Bia Haddad Maia, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2.

postpone — We still don't have the complete picture of the round of 16 because the rain, first, and the darkness, then, led to the postponement of Potapova-Andreeva, who will be played tomorrow. The winner will face Madison Keys (n.18 and recent winner at Eastbourne), who beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-1.