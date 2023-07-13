On the central court of the All England Club the second of the semifinals of the Wimbledon women’s draw: according to all, an anticipated final

Ons Jabeur’s variations against the power of Aryna Sabalenka: hard to find a favourite. With Swiatek and Rybakina eliminated, the Tunisian and the Belarusian are the main candidates to win the tournament: whoever wins will go to the final with the underdogs. Instead, they arrive at this semi-final in a brilliant but different way: Jabeur taking revenge for the final lost last year against Rybakina, winning in a comeback 2-1 and playing a game enriched by a very high number of winners; the Sabalenka dominating the Keys, physically and technically.

Prediction: we go to the third set — Foil and epee: Ons Jabeur’s touch and variations against Aryna Sabalenka’s service and disruptive power. The match is open to any outcome: Ons Jabeur has accustomed us to never succumbing, in this Wimbledon, having won two of the last 3 games in the third set, in a comeback, against Andreescu in the third round and against Rybakina in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka also lost sets on the way to Gracheva in the second round. It is therefore possible that in this semifinal the match can continue until the third set. The market in question is listed at 2.10 on Bet365 and Sisal, 2.20 on Snai, 2.36 on Bet365 and 2.44 on Planetwin365. See also The coach who was upset for not reaching Cruz Azul

Quotes — Although balance should reign in the field, in a match that will be played point by point, the bookmakers are slightly leaning towards Sabalenka, who of the 4 previous matches between the two has won 3, precisely the last 3. The odds of victory for the Belarusian are 1.62 on Bet365, Better and Goldbet and 1.63 on Snai. The triumph of the Tunisian, who would repeat last year’s final, stands at 2.30 as in the case of Snai, Bet365 and Sisal and up to 2.47 on Planetwin365. The odds relating to the first set are similar, where there is even less margin between the two: Sabalenka winning at 1.67 on Snai and Bet365, Jabeur at 2.15 on Goldbet, Better and Snai. Wanting instead to focus on the number of games played, along the lines of the prediction that sees the match go to the third set, the Over 22.5 Games line is interesting (at least 23 games in the match), playable at 1.88 on Starcasinò Bet and at 1.93 on Better. See also Pep Guardiola's praise for Julián Álvarez: "Everyone talks about Haaland for his hat-trick but..."

