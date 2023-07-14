Something happens at Wimbledon. As if the enchantment of the place had to defend the originality, the diversity from the uniformity of the surfaces, of the speeds, and consequently of the game. It happens that Ons Jabeur returns to the final, with her shots of ancient and varied thought, and goes there as a favourite. It happens that Marketa Vondrousova also returns to the final (but hers was hers elsewhere, at Roland Garros, lost in time, really lost: never confirmed).