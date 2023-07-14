The fairy tennis of the Tunisian who wants to expand the frontiers of tennis against the heir of the Czech school: that’s why the final of the Championships is already legendary
Something happens at Wimbledon. As if the enchantment of the place had to defend the originality, the diversity from the uniformity of the surfaces, of the speeds, and consequently of the game. It happens that Ons Jabeur returns to the final, with her shots of ancient and varied thought, and goes there as a favourite. It happens that Marketa Vondrousova also returns to the final (but hers was hers elsewhere, at Roland Garros, lost in time, really lost: never confirmed).
