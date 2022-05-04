Madrid (Reuters)

Tunisian Anas Jaber advanced to the semi-finals of the 1,000-point tournament for the second time in her career, after defeating former world number one Simona Halep, 6-3 6-2 at the Madrid Open.

Anas, a semi-finalist at Indian Wells in 2021, won 77.8% of her first serve points and took four of five break points from two-times champion Halep to seal victory after just over an hour.

Anas, ranked tenth in the world, will meet the winner of the match between Ekaterina Anisimova and Amanda Alexandrova for a place in the final.

Spaniard Sarah Sorribes-Turmo will play American Jessica Pegula, and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina will meet Swiss Gil Techmann in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s competition, 21 Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, world number three Alexander Zverev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will play later today in the round of 32.