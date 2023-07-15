London (AFP)

Czech Marketa Vondrousova entered history after becoming the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon title, the third of the four major tennis tournaments, by defeating the 2022 Tunisian runner-up Anas Jaber, the sixth seed, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The 28-year-old Tunisian was hoping to be her third, and to win her first major title in her third Grand Slam final, but the dream of becoming the first Arab and African to win a major title was postponed by the 24-year-old Czech, ranked 42 in the world.

The defeat in today’s match was a painful blow to Anas Jaber, who was hoping to achieve a historic achievement by becoming the first Arab and African player to be crowned in one of the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments.

Today, Anas Jaber competed in her third Grand Slam final, where she reached the Wimbledon final last year, but lost to Kazakh Elena Rybakina. She also qualified for the US Open final, “Flushing Meadows” about two months later, and lost to Poland’s Iga Shivontec. As for Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, she won her first Grand Slam title today, through her second Grand Slam final, where she lost to Australian Ashleigh Barty in the final of the French Open “Roland Garros” in 2019.