Paris (AFP)

Tunisian ranked 26th in the world, Anas Jaber, won 11 games in a row, to recover from a group delay in front of Poland’s Magda Linnet to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 on Saturday, to reach the eighth final of the French Open, the second Grand Slam.

It is the second time in 4 participations that Jaber has reached the last eight of the French championship, after the first last year, when she was eliminated by the American Daniel Collins. The Tunisian hopes to repeat at least the completion of the Australian Open early last year, when she became the first Arab player to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament, before losing to American Sofia Kenin, who went on and won the title.

After losing the first set, Jaber put in a phenomenal performance and won one straight game, and had four break points from her world-ranked 45th opponent and win the deciding set 6-0 as well, but she did not benefit from any of them before she finished the match when she was served.

This is the second time that Jaber has overtaken Lynette in the third confrontation between them, after the 32nd round in the American Charleston in 2017, while the latter achieved its only victory over the Tunisian in the quarter-finals of the Baku tournament in 2013.

Jaber is waiting for a strong match in the final price against one of the Americans, Jennifer Brady, the 14th Australian Open runner-up, or the brilliant teenager Coco Gauff, the 25th.

Lynette had crossed into the third round, taking advantage of the withdrawal of Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty due to a left thigh injury.

Jaber, 26, took revenge in the second round against Australian Astra Sharma, who denied her the first title in her professional career when she beat her in the Charleston final on April 18.

At the time, Jaber entered the second final of her professional career, after she failed in the first attempt in the 2018 Moscow final, when she fell to Russian Daria Kasatkina.