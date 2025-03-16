Quiet week that has had Barça, a whole blessing for the Barca team achieved the epicenter of a most complicated course. Defeated the party in the Palau to look up at the Euroleague, Peñarroya’s team broke down this Sunday in Andorra to beat their record record of the course and settle in playoff stalls in the Endesa League. This year it is forbidden to give anything about.

Barça’s offensive festival undoubtedly had a proper name, that of Jabari Parker. The Chicago star signed his best performance as Barça with 34 points and also beat his triple record, with 6 (in eight attempts), five of them already in a first magic quarter.

Joan Plaza’s team could do little or nothing before the hurricane of points that crossed his way, but at least he took the joy of also giving a good tribute thanks to a hardly that signed 31 points, 19 of them in the third quarter.

For its part, the Hiopos Lleida signed a crucial victory in its struggle for salvation by winning in the extension of Covirán Granada (82-85). Gerard’s found came to lose for 13 points in the last quarter but were able to match things and win in the five extra minutes. Again Batemon was the best lendano thanks to its 23 points, 17 of which scored between the last partial and the extension.