The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 9.3 degrees Celsius in Jabal Al Rahba (Ras Al Khaimah) at 03:45 UAE local time. According to the official meteorological account on the social networking site X.
#lowest_temperature This morning, 9.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the country in Jabal Al Rahba (Ras Al Khaimah) at 03:45 UAE local time.
The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 9.3 °C in Jabal Al Rahba (Ras Al Khaimah) at 03:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/o8YTdIRcpV
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) March 6, 2024
#Jabal #Rahba #records #lowest #temperature #country
Leave a Reply