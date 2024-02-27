Jaap van Zweden (63) will become chief conductor with effect from September 2026. musical director, from the Orchester Philharmonique de Radio France, one of France's top orchestras. He will succeed the Finn Mikko Franck, who will leave after next season. The Paris orchestra announced this today.

Van Zweden signs a five-year contract. In the 2025-2026 chefless season, he will take charge of the French broadcasting orchestra for four weeks. The Orchester Philharmonique de Radio France plays a wide repertoire. In addition to classics, it performs between twenty and thirty new compositions per year.

The spark flew in mid-November when Van Zweden made his debut with the Paris orchestra with the First Violin Concerto of the American John Adams and the First Symphony by Gustav Mahler. Afterwards, the musicians bombarded the management with apps and emails that the shortlist of candidate chefs could be thrown in the trash, in favor of Van Zweden. “It was clear where the preference lay,” says Jean-Marc Bador, director of the Orchester Philharmonique de Radio France.

Van Zweden will retire this fall as chief conductor of the New York Philharmonic and the Hong Kong Philharmonic, with whom he is currently on tour (and will perform in Rotterdam's Doelen on Saturday evening). Last month, Van Zweden started as chief at the Seoul Philharmonic.