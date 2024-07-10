Estonian athlete Jaan Roose took three hours to cross the Strait of Messina on a 2cm wide slackline

John Roose, apparently, he doesn’t suffer from vertigo. Or at least it doesn’t seem that way after what he did today, Wednesday, July 10. Estonian athlete crossed the Strait of Messina on a slackline (a rope) about 1.9 cm wide. It was located at aheight of about 260 meters above sea level. His goal was to beat the world record even if, unfortunately, he didn’t make it due to a small fall at the end (the athlete slipped). His feat remains common historical and beautiful to see.

To the 8:30 this morning, the athlete climbed the Santa Tarda pylon, in Villa San Giovanni, on slope calabrese and fifteen minutes later, from a height of 265 meters, he started walking on his slackline (obviously insured and in safe conditions). For 3.5 km, Roose crossed the stretch of sea until he reached Sicily. The goal of the feat was to be able to establish the new world record, trying to beat the previous record by almost a km.