In the current context in which the model of liberal democracies that function within the framework of the national state are stripped naked in absurd situations, questions are being opened that allow us to begin to think about other possibilities of organizing the so essential life in common. Among these different options, the idea of ​​community stands as one of the main antitheses of the state model. In the territories beyond the state, the community seems a desirable alternative. But few things as broad in the field of meaning as the semantic terrain that the word “community” can cover. Now I will only raise a few concerns about this exciting category. Sometimes it is used in so many different contexts that it seems like a concept that has been emptied from so much use. One of the most visited categories in the anthropological bibliography on the peoples of what has been called Mesoamerica is the community. The analysis of indigenous peoples on this side of the world has always been so traversed by this notion of community that it has even been confused to such a degree that almost every time we speak of indigenous peoples we imply that we are also speaking of communities. Community and indigenous people have become indissoluble in some contexts, but this equivalence cannot always be established.

