After two weeks of rest, the J80 fleet of Galicia returns this Saturday to Baiona to play the second day of the Winter Leaguea competition in five stages organized by Mount Real Club de Yates with the sponsorship of Baitra Naval Accessories.

From two in the afternoon, the Bay of Baiona will host, if the weather conditions allow, three new punctual tests, which will continue to define the classification for the final stretch of the championship, which is planned to end on April 5.

The forecast for the day has nothing to do with the one registered in the inaugural stage, in which a test already initiated due to lack of wind had to be suspended. For this Saturday, wind is expected, between southern and west, with sufficient intensity for the development of sleeves. Orange alert weather forecast suspended all sports activity in the sea For this Friday, but on Saturday the situation improves and the competition may, except for surprises, celebrate without problems.

About water, 25 participating monotypes They will try to snatch the provisional leadership that the Okofen of Javier de la Gándara holds, which with their children Jaime and Javier on board, and Guido Cerqueira completing the crew, managed to place himself in the lead on the first day.









Andrés Gómez’s Waikiki and Luis de Mira’s Namaster Van in Second and Third Position; and the Puma and the DUE group close the picture of the five best with a single disputed test.