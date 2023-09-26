Milan, 26 September 2023 — Smile and Peco return to compete on the court with backhands, drives, chops and dunks! J-POP Manga presents the definitive edition of Ping Pong, Taiyo Matsumoto’s masterpiece! One of the most famous works by the author of The Cats of the Louvre, Number 5, Tekkon Kinkreet and Sunny returns to the shelves in two volumes collected in a splendid collector’s box with a new translation and an innovative graphic design.

This unmissable box set will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from October 4th!

Table tennis is a fast, harsh, even violent sport. You can play as a hobby or for passion and in many different ways; the only immutable rule is that there must be at least two challengers. Two, like the impassive Tsukimoto, known as “Smile”, and the charismatic Hoshino, known as “Peco”, young childhood friends who have always faced each other at the gaming table. For them, ping pong is a point of connection but also a divisive element: the first grabs the racket to kill time, the other to quench the burning spirit of competition that burns inside him. A confrontation between close yet incompatibly different worlds, which is about to reach its climax: both are about to participate in the High School Trophy, how will their inevitable clash end?