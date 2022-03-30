Two new titles from the label are available from today in comic shops and bookstores J-POP Mangathat is the self-contained volume Secchan and the first volume of Love After World Domination. More details below.

On March 30th the new series of the authors of La Sirena Cannibale: Love After World Domination arrives for J-POP Manga, but not only! Tomoko Oshima’s single volume Secchan will be available.

Love After World Domination 1

Milan, March 30, 2022 – From the authors of The Cannibal Siren, Love After World Domination 1 by Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu, of which the animated transposition is also on the way!

A romantic comedy of opposites, full of action and hilarious twists, with adorable characters, surrounded by mad scientists and giant monsters.

He is Fudo Aikawa, also known as Red Gelato, the head of the Gelato 5, a team fighting for world peace. She is Desumi Magahara, otherwise known as the Princess of Death, a fighter of the secret society Gekko who aims to conquer the planet: is it possible that a feeling has been born between the two that goes beyond the impositions of their respective organizations?

Comedy, love, fights and misunderstandings are the masters in this awaited love comedy.

By Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 4 volumes – Series in progress

Format – 12 × 16.9 – Bross. With over. Pages 160 B / W + Color

Price: € 6.50

Secchan

“Maybe this time, I’m not wrong.”

On March 30, the debut manga by Tomoko Oshima arrives in bookstores, comics shops and online stores, the author, an illustrator by profession, recreates a realistic world in which it is easy to immerse yourself.

In post-Fukushima Japan, Tokyo is shaken by student movements. Against the backdrop of terrorism and nuclear concerns, the life of Secchan, an apathetic and disinterested girl, is intertwined with that of a boy without empathy. Two very different university students: Secchan has several casual sexual relations with her peers. Akkun is a guy who takes no interest in anyone. Their lives seem to have no reason to cross. Yet as senseless violence tears the world apart, the two support each other and find refuge “on the right side”. Until she leaves.

A volume that from the very first pages promises blows to the heart, managing however to surprise the reader and to tie him inextricably to the protagonists.

By Tomoko Oshima

Single volume

Format – 15 × 21 – Bross. With over. Pages 180 B / W + Color

Price: € 12.00