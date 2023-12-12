J-POP Manga announces that he will be present at the event Xmas Comics & Gameswhich will be held in Turin on December 16th and 17th. We will be able to find the publishing house at stand B01 at the Lingotto Fiere Ovalwithin which it will be possible to purchase in advance the second artbook for Hanako Kun – The seven mysteries of Kamome Academy and many other works.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions at Xmas Comics & Games On Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December the Milanese publishing house participates in the eagerly awaited Turin Christmas fair dedicated to the nerd universe Milan, 12 December 2023. During the weekend before Christmas the eagerly awaited ninth edition of Xmas Comics & Gamesthe Turin event dedicated to comics, video games, board games, cinema and cosplayers! BD & J-POP Manga Editions will be present at this unmissable event in Turin at stand B01 of theOval Of Lingotto Fairs with several authors signed and some new manga. Branded J-POP Manga will make its debut at the fair the second artbook dedicated to Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy. A colorful collection of tables and illustrations that AidaIro fans won't be able to miss! New volumes of some of the most popular series will also be available during the days of the event Game of Family 10, Overlord – Novel 11, Rent a Girlfriend 18, Under Ninja 9, Tsugumi Project 5 And Black Night Parade 7. Furthermore, BD Editions bring several guests to the fair! They will be at the stand to meet readers and sign copies of their comics Leonardo Berghelladesigner of the Italian manga that winks at the world of RPGs Dada Adventure, JiokE with the new uncanny psychological horror I want your heart and finally, Roberto D'Agnano with the craziest swag challenge ever told in Trapkid. Follow the Edizioni BD website and social networks to find out the days and times of the signing sessions of the authors! WHERE TO FIND US Lingotto Oval Turin Fairs – Stand B01

Source: J-POP Manga