J-POP Manga announces that it will be present at Riminicomix 2023to be held from 13 to 16 July at the Federico Fellini Park in Rimini. During the event it will be possible to buy a preview of some beloved works, such as The Street of the Apron 10 And Call of the Night 9and there will also be all the news of the summer such as volume 1 of Gaku.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga editions at Riminicomix 2023 From 13 to 16 July 2023, the Milanese publishing house takes part in the eagerly awaited Romagna event dedicated to comics Milan, 11 July 2023. The awaited appointment in Romagna dedicated to the world of comics is back! Not only beaches, sun and discos, from 13 to 16 July The Federico Fellini Park Of Rimini becomes an open-air paradise for all nerdy culture lovers on the occasion of Riminicomix 2023! BD Editions And J-POP Manga participate in the event with many news and previews within the Rotunda Pavilion. For J-POP Manga the awaited volumes will make their debut at the fair Oshi No Ko – My Star 9, Call of the Night Vol. 9, The Way of the Apron Vol. 10, Bj Alex Box 9. All the latest news will also be available: Gaku 1, The Summer Hikaru Died, DanDaDan 7, Kowloon 8 and so on! For BD Editions he will be a guest instead Guido Brualdi with the novelty Ostralia, the comic story of the ironic and surprising search for psychophysical well-being in the hunt for holy men and other weird panaceas in the company of a deranged group of friends. The author will meet the readers at the Edizioni BD stand for signing copies And sketch Saturday 15th of July is Sunday July 16 from 15:00 to 19:30. WHERE TO FIND US Rotonda Pavilion – Federico Fellini Park (Rimini)

Source: J-POP Manga