J-POP Manga has announced that it will be present at the event More Free Bookswhich will be held in Rome from 6 to 10 December. We will be able to find the publishing house at Stand N20within which it will be possible to purchase all the latest news such as the first volume of Blue Giant Supreme and the first box of the new Deluxe edition of Tokyo Ghoul.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions with More Free Books

From 6 to 10 December the Milanese publishing house will be at Nuvola on the occasion of the national fair for small and medium-sized publishing in Rome

Milan, 4 December 2023. BD Editions And J-POP Manga participate in the 22nd edition of the national fair More Free Books, the long-awaited Roman event dedicated to small and medium-sized publishing. The event will take place in Rome from 6 to 10 December within the large spaces of La Nuvola Conference Center in Rome Eur. The Milanese publishing house will be present with numerous guests and news at the Stand N20.

Side J-POP Manga all the latest releases will be available including Blue Giant Supreme 1the new story arc of the award-winning jazz manga Blue Giant Of Shinichi Ishizukathe first box of the new Deluxe edition of Tokyo Ghoul and many continuities of the most beloved series. Among these is the highly anticipated latest volume of Tokyo Revengersthe second volume of Keigo Shinzo’s new slice of life series HirayasumiAnd A Cruel God Reigns 6 by Moto Hagio.

BD Editions brings several guest authors to the fair. The Eisner-winning designer will meet readers during the event Werther Dell’Ederaco-author with James Tynion IV of the acclaimed horror series Something is Killing the Children. The artistic duo composed of. will also be present at the fair Roberto Recchioni (Cane Grinta, Il Corvo: Memento Mori) e Leomacs (Tex, Magico Vento and Basket full of heads) which gave life to the evil Italian vampire Pietro Battaglia whose most iconic misdeeds are collected in the special volume full of extra content Battlepublished this autumn by Edizioni BD to celebrate thirty years since the birth of the character.

They will be there then Simone Pace with the winning work of the Romics Award “Giovani Talenti” Tale of Ash, Freddie So much designer of the single dark fantasy volume The Swamp written by Michele Monteleone and colored by Francesco Segala and, finally, Lorenzo Magalottisole author of the original battle shonen sci-fantasy Qwest! of which the second and final volume of the first narrative arc was recently released.

Follow the Edizioni BD website and social networks to find out the days and times of the signing sessions of the authors!

WHERE TO FIND US

Rome Convention Center La Nuvola – Stand N20