J-POP Manga announces that it will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022 with many initiatives and special guests. During the event, to be held from 25 to 27 November at the Fiera Milano Rho pole, there will be plenty of space for all the manga news arriving in the coming months with a particular focus on DanDanDan. It will indeed be done a gigantic installation dedicated to the work of Yukinobu Tatsu where all participants will be able to take pictures. But that’s not all, the publishing house has recreated a typically Japanese schoolroom in order to immerse his audience in what is the scenario of many beloved works.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022

Milan, 24 November 2022. BD Editions & J-POP Manga from November 25th to 27th participate with many guests and announcements to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, the Milanese event dedicated to the world of comics and gaming. Many guests already announced and the news to discover at the fair!

J-POP Manga will be the protagonist with a large space dedicated to experiences and photo opportunities, with special moments on stage and off-stage: among these Running in the ’90s: the great J-POP Manga reveal with Dario Moccia and a surprise guest at the J-POP booth! In the pavilion 12 the large J-POP & Edizioni BD stand (E06) will also host the new manga protagonists of the last stage of the year of J-POP Tourwhich will see Lucia (from the J-POP team) converse with Jumbodrillo: Dandadan, Tokyo Revengers, My Dress Up Darling bisque dollShip of Theseus 1, Lady SnowBlood, The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess, Pokémon Adventures and in preview: Fenrirthe spectacular story of Chugaku Akamatsu and Mioko Oonishi of the myth of Genghis Khan, between historical reconstruction and fantasy adaptation, in an elegant collector’s box, containing the 4 volumes of the work, Tokyo Avengers 21The mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 2, for the Osamushi Collection Garon 1, Dead Tube 18, Komi can’t communicate 24, Smile down the runway 7.

In the J-POP area readers will find the great installation dedicated to Dandadan, the most important J-POP novelty of the fall. An open manga of 2.5m high to photograph yourself inside the world of Momo Ayase and Mr. Occulto! But that’s not all: J-POP recreates the experience of aJapanese classrooma setting to withdraw against the background of the series that cosplayers and otaku have always dreamed of!

At Milan Games Week & Cartoomics there is also the initiative in collaboration with Just Comics, the format dedicated to comics from the Mondadori Store entitled Destinazione Cartoomics, to complete the collection of stamps on one’s J-POP passport.

Edizioni BD will be present with a large cast of artists: among the most awaited guests there will be Simone Di Meo, former author of the series nominated for the Eisner Awards We only find them when they are dead written by Al Ewing and now returning from deep space to Earth with a comic about the most iconic team-up of the nineties: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle scripted by Ryan Perrot. The Evil Di Meo variant is also available exclusively at the fair! At the fair also Giovanni “Jioke” Dell’Oro, author of the horror film La casa dei chicks and the stories of Pazzia and Daniele Di Nicuolo with Seven Secrets!

Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella sign copies of the original fantasy Dada Adventure at the fair, available in an exclusive collector’s box containing the six volumes of the series. There will also be Simone Pace with the evocative Tale of Ashes and Caterina Bonomelli with the dark fantasy thriller Sottopelle 1. Giada Duino and Giulia Pex, authors of The Tennessee Horses, will not be missing. For further information Eleonora Moscarini • Digital PR [email protected] exciting generational tale with a foreword by Adele of the indie rock band Any Other; but also Alessandro Ripane (Ramon you have gone wrong) and Roberto D’Agnano (Trapkid).

The authors will present the news during the Edizioni BD Hits event. Here the times of the authors in signing session!

WHERE TO FIND US

Stand E06 HALL 12

THE EVENTS OF BD & J-POP MANGA EDITIONS

Friday 25

Running in the ’90s: the great J-POP Manga reveal with Dario Moccia and a surprise guest

WHERE: J-POP stand E06 HALL 12

HOURS: 1.30pm

Pokémon Talk Show: journey between manga and the Pokémon video game

in collaboration with J-POP Manga and Pokémon Millennium with Lucia Appollonio, @alucyel, (J-POP), Denis Naccari and Eleonora Caminiti.

WHERE: eBay Stage – HALL 12

4.45pm – 5.30pm

Saturday 26

J-POP Talk

All the news and latest announcements from J-POP Manga and more with Lucia Appollonio (@Alucyel) and @Jumbodrillo!

WHERE: eBay Stage – HALL 12

HOURS: 1.15pm – 2.15pm

Sunday 27

BD Hits Editions

Edizioni Bd presents the latest news and hits from the catalog with Caterina Bonomelli, author of Sottopelle 1, Giada Duino and Giulia Pex, authors of I Cavalli del Tennessee, Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella, authors of Dada Adventure and with JiokE Giovanni Dell’oro, author of Pazzia and La casa dei Pulcini.

WHERE: eBay Stage – HALL 12

HOURS: 12:15 – 13:00