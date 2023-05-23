J-POP Manga announces that its presence and its plans for LevanteFORfair to be held in Bari on 27 and 28 May. During the event it will be possible to purchase volume 6 of DanDanDan Deluxe Edition and the first volume of Re:Zero IV. Furthermore, the publishing house will hold a panel full of guests entirely dedicated to the world of Japanese comics.

Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the company.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions in LevanteFOR

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May the Milanese publishing house takes part in the new Bari fair dedicated to the nerd world

Milan, 23 May 2023. Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May at New Fair of the Levant Of Bari is inaugurated LevanteFORthe first edition of the new Apulian fair dedicated to pop culture, comics, cosplay and everything that belongs to the nerd galaxy. BD & J-POP Manga Editions they could not miss this appointment and participate in the event with many previews and news available on the stand (Booth 01) and several guest authors!

For J-POP Manga the awaited volumes will make their debut at the fair DanDaDan 6 Deluxe Editionincluding the exclusive Momo Ayase Fan PackAnd Re:Zero IV vol. 1. All the latest news will also be available: Medalist 1, My Charms are Wasted 1, Nude Model, Tabi – The Journey of Life and so on!

BD Editions take it to the fair instead Simon Peace with Fairy Tale of Ash (winner of the Romics Award “Young Talents”), Leonardo Bergella And Alexander Starace with the Italian manga that gives a nod to role-playing Dada Adventure And Maurice Lacavalla (Simenon alphabet; Two Waits).

Follow Edizioni BD’s website and social networks to find out the days and times of the signing sessions of the authors!

WHERE TO FIND US

New Fiera del Levante – Stand 1

THE EVENTS OF BD & J-POP MANGA EDITIONS

Saturday 27 May

12:00

Gotham Room – Comics Area

JPOP Manga Talk

with Alucyel, Giuseppe Lamola and Domenico Bottalico

13:00

Gotham Room – Comics Area

The many forms of fantasy in contemporary comics

with Luca Lamberti, Sponge, Simon PeaceGaetano Longo

presents Giuseppe Lamola

2.00 pm

Gotham Room – Comics Area

Manga influence. Porta del Levante: comics between West and East with Giada Romano, Rozenberry, Andrea Dentuto, Alexander Starace And Leonardo Bergella

Presents Cesare Martini

3.00 pm

Gotham Room – Comics Area

The profession of the cartoonist

with Sponge, Maurice LacavallaAndrew Good morning

Presents Giuseppe Lamola

17:00

Gotham Room – Comics Area

From the Web to Paper. Webcomics arrive in bookstores

with Simone Pace, Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace

Presents Giuseppe Lamola