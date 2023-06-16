J-POP Manga has announced that it will be present at the Comicon Bergamoto be held from 23 to 25 June at the Bergamo Fair. We will be able to find the publishing house within the stand AAV-05 in Pavilion A. During the event it will debut in preview Tomorrow, the rainbowwork Boys’ Love by Noriko Kihara which we told you about in our previous article.

In addition to the many manga that we will be able to buy during the fair. there will also be room for a panel dedicated to the revival of the shojo and romance genres. It will be possible to participate in the panel Friday 23 starting at 14:00 inside the Hiroba Meeting Room.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions in Bergamo Comicon

From 23 to 25 June the Milanese publishing house will participate in the first edition of Comicon in the Italian Capital of Culture 2023

Milan, June 16, 2023. This year Comicon doubles and, in addition to the usual spring appointment in Naples, inaugurates a first summer edition a Bergamo! From 23 to 25 June BD & J-POP Manga Editions participate in this new event dedicated to comics, games and cosplayers. The publishing house will be allotted booth AAV-05 of the Pavilion A from the Bergamo Fair with all the most eagerly awaited news of the summer and many signature guests.

For J-POP Manga the original Boy’s Love will make its debut at the fair Tomorrow, the rainbow Of Noriko Kiharathe complicated love story between a drag queen and a straight employee, and the expected continuities Tokyo Avengers 28, Choujin X 3, Initial D 3, My Charms are Wasted 2. There will be the most popular news including Medalist, DanDaDan, BJ Alex, My Dress Up Darling, Ice Guy and Cool Girl and much more!

Among the non-manga novelties, Daniel Turturici And Alex Novellicreators of the hit Webtoon series Turtle & Nova coming in volume for BD Editionspresent exclusively at the fair the zero volume of the saga dedicated to the world of Monad and its extravagant protagonists.

Also participate in Bergamo Comicon Simone DiMeoextraordinaire artist of the sci-fi series by Al Ewing We only find them when they are dead and of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with lyrics by Ryan Parrott.

always for BD Editions the illustrator and cartoonist Alexander Ripane meet the readers on the stand with the news Did you steal this drawing too? on the true story of an image created by the author and which became viral online, ending up on the social profiles of famous musicians, albums of groups with unpronounceable names, t-shirts, various objects, tattoos…

They will also participate Freddie A lotdesigner of the single dark fantasy volume written by Michele Monteleone The Swamp; Catherine Bonomelliauthor of the urban fantasy series Under skin; Giovanni “JiokE” Dell’Oro with new visceral horror I want your heart; Leonardo Bergella And Alexander Starace with the Italian manga that gives a nod to role-playing Dada Adventure; Jade Duino And Julia Pexauthors of the generational graphic novel The Tennessee Horses.

WHERE TO FIND US

Bergamo Fair – Pavilion A Stand AAV-05

WHERE TO FIND US

Bergamo Fair – Pavilion A Stand AAV-05

THE EVENTS OF BD & J-POP MANGA EDITIONS

Friday June 23rd

2.00 pm

Hiroba meeting room

J-Pop Romantic Summer: A dive into the heart of the next J-Pop Manga branded shojo and romance!

with Alucyel and Daphne’s Library

Let’s (Re)discover the emotions and passions of the new romantic titles, celebrating the recent revival of the genre. An experience not to be missed for lovers of love stories who want to discover new series and titles to occupy their summer reading!

Saturday June 24th

17:00

Andrea Pazienza Room

Does our future depend on monsters? The new forms of otherness, between fantasy and horror with Jioke, Caterina Bonomelli, Nicolò Pellizzon

Representing monsters is often a way to tell inner demons. In the horror or fantasy genres, this translates for the authors into a deep research and investigation into the human soul, up to touching it in its most hidden spaces. Sex, violence and obsession are in fact the real themes at the center of the works of authors such as Jioke, Caterina Bonomelli and Nicolò Pellizzon, who with their comics are able to give an original interpretation not only of fantastic imaginaries, but also of today’s reality, and of how we live it.

17:00

Hiroba meeting room

Discover Dada Adventure!

with Leonardo Berghella, Alessandro Starace, Michele Mari

It has become a cult comic in a very short time, carving out an important space in the hearts of many readers. Dada Adventure is an exciting fantasy manga capable of encompassing the legacy of classic fairy tales, fusing manga and western comics at the same time, with an ironic and comical perspective. What, however, are its real strengths? Their authors, Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace tell us about it.

Sunday June 25th

Viral images, but without your knowledge. Amazing stories of stolen drawings, online. 13:00

Andrea Pazienza Room

with Alessandro Ripane