J-POP Manga has revealed all the upcoming news and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase over the course of November 2023. Among the new features this month we find The Dangers in My Hearta slice of life work by Norio Sakurai which will debut during Lucca Comics & Games 2023. The first volume of the manga will be available in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting next November 8th.

There are many ongoing works, among which we find the second volume of Akane Banashi and of She and her guard dogthe fourth volume of Medalistthe ninth volume of Dandandan and many others. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions present the news for November 2023

Dangers in my Heart 1, Tokyo revengers. Full color box short stories (1-2), Akane Banashi 2, She and her guard dog 2 and much more!

J-POP Manga offers us lots of news for this month, the return of Call of the Night 11perfect to read in this spooky month, and the shonen that continues to rack up millions of views on Manga +, Dandadan 9followed by the highly anticipated thriller Oshi no ko 11.

The new comedy is also arriving The Dangers in my Heart 1, already known for its recent anime adaptation. The gripping story set on the frozen figure skating rinks continues with Medalist 4as well as the mysterious exploits of The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 8.

For BD Editions they will keep us company Qwest! 2, Turtle and Novathe highly anticipated Briar 1 and much more.

These are just some of our news for the month, but let’s discover them together in detail!

November 7

November 7th J-POP Manga is ready to bring us many highly anticipated titles already. Call of the night 11, Dear Sacchan 2 And Dandadan 9.

We then continue with the fantasy that is conquering the world, fresh from an anime adaptation, Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey which accompanies us with the volume 11.

The releases continue with Oshi no Ko 11 and the sweet story between the school desks of Skip and Loafer 3.

But here we are at the highly anticipated first volume of The Dangers in my Heart,

which will capture your hearts thanks to the beauty and genuineness of co-protagonist Anna!

Kyotaro Ichikawa, an introvert in the grip of a tornado of adolescent fantasies, phe spends his days sneeringly imagining what it would be like to murder Anna Yamada, the most beautiful girl in school. The contrast between her beauty and his

sstrange behaviors, however, begin to make inroads into the “dark” heart of Kyotaro. There shis adolescence is about to get more eventful…

Staying on the subject of beauties, we continue with the battle between the witches of Walpurgis The War of Greedy Witches 3.

We conclude the week with the first volume of Tokyo Revengers full color short stories 1 – STAY GOLD.

For BD Editions instead we have the winning story of the Lucca Project Contest 2022, DOG, of the young artist Vaga.

November 14th

Come visit us again Akane Banashiwith the number 2followed by the dark saga of Choujin X 5 and Shinichi Ishizuka’s long-awaited mountain manga Gaku 3. We continue with the new edition of I am a Hero, arrived at 20evolume six and the bittersweet story of My Happy Wedding 4. The sleepless nights of the astronomy club will keep us company with Insomniac After School 7, while the cutest romance of the moment returns, She and her guard dog 2.

Finally we conclude the week with the manga dedicated to the competitive world of fashion, Smile down the Runaway 17.

BD Editions brings us the second volume of Lorenzo Magalotti’s battle-shonen fantasy, Qwest! 2.

Furthermore, the first volume of the adventure saga that is conquering Webtoon arrives: Turtle and Nova 1by Daniele Turturici and Axel Novelli

November 21st

They return on November 21st Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 22, Don’t call it mystery 03and the sweet story of Hyouka 14.

The challenges on the ice rink continue and we find the number 4 Of Medalist, followed by battle-shonen Mononogatari 6 and from the vicissitudes of the beautiful Mona, in My charms are wasted 4.

Let’s wrap it all up with the gripping and sexy story of World’s End Harem 14.

BD Editions offers as a novelty, Briar 1 – the Awakened Beauty, the fantasy action re-telling made in BOOM!Studios which conquered US sales, and, again by the screenwriter Christopher Cantwell, the single volume Oswald – The problem of the assassin’s corpsea thrilling thriller set in the shadow of President Kennedy’s assassination.

The first volume of also arrives on the shelves Kayathe new fantasy series from the acclaimed co-author of Deadly Class Wes Craig.

The spin-off series continues Something is killing the children with the volume House of Slaughter 3 – Return of the Butcher.

November 28

We conclude the month with the return of one of the most beautiful musical stories of all time and we find the young Dai Miyamoto grappling with the climb up the world of jazz which will lead him to be the Best Jazz Player in the world in Blue Giant Supreme 1.

The psychological thriller continues The ship of Theseus 7 and the funny story of the handyman home yakuza: The Way of the Apron – the home yakuza 11.

Let’s continue with the isekai fantasy Re zero stage IV 4, Shadow House 13, Zombie 100 13 and the highly anticipated finale of the most famous shonen series of recent times, Tokyo Revengers 31.