J-POP Manga has unveiled all the upcoming news and ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during the month of May 2023. Among the new manga available during the month we find the single volume Tabi – The Journey of Lifea collection of short stories written by Aki Irieas well as the first volumes for My Charms Are Waste Of Ran Kuze and for Medalist Of Ikada Tsuruma.

Among the works in continuation we will see the arrival of volume 17 for radiantof volume 4 for Insomiacs After Schoolsof volume 6 for the Deluxe Edition of Dandandan and much more.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the news of May

Coming soon Tabi, My Charms are wasted, Medalist, Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3, Tsubasa Yamaguchi Art Bundle, We only find them when they’re dead 3 and much more…

The month of May opens with many unmissable news from BD Editions & J-POP Manga! The artist Aki Irie returns with the collection of short stories Tabi. The Journey of Life and volume 6 of Clouds in the northwest. Here comes the awaited romcom My Charms are Wasted by Ran Kuze and the acclaimed and award-winning series Medalist on ice skating, the Twilight of Focus collection box and, for the Osamushi Collection, Atom Cat!

They also continue Radiant 17, Insomniacs After School 4, The Ship of Theseus 4, Dandadan 6 Deluxe Edition with a special gadget, The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 5, Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3, Tsubasa Yamaguchi Art Bundle and many others!

On the other hand, the third and last volume of the sci-fi series is released under the Edizioni BD brand We only find them when they are dead Of Al Ewing And Simone DiMeo but also Qwest! 1 Of Lorenzo Magalotti, The Swamp Of Michael Monteleone, Freddie A lot And Francesco Segala, Ostralia Of Guido Brualdi, Under skin 2.

And at the end of the month, the new experimental comic by Alessandro Ripane: Did you steal this drawing too?

Here are more details:

May 3rd

The beauty of the tables of Aki Irie never ceases to fill us with wonder with the arrival on the shelves of the unpublished collection of short stories Tabi. The Journey of Life and the sixth volume of Clouds in the northwest.

Seth’s adventures continue with Radiant 17the series written and drawn by the French artist Tony Valente who also conquered Japan.

It comes too Tsubasa Yamaguchi Art Bundle containing Blue period 13 and the volume Nude Modela collection of short stories including the iconic tale that inspired the series itself Blue period. They then come out Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3 including Volume 26 and Character Book 3, e Dance Dance Dan seur 14.

For Edizioni BD comes the third and final volume of the original sci-fi series written by Al Ewing and designed by Simone DiMeo: We only find them when 3 are dead.

Also come out the new comic of Guido Brualdi, Ostraliaand the first volume of the battle shonen fantasy series written and drawn by Lorenzo Magalotti, Qwest! 1.

May 10th

On May 10, a long-awaited novelty comes out: the first volume of the romcom My Charms Are Wasted Of Ran Kuze!

Kuroiwa Medaka, a high school student, is an aspiring monk. Due to the rules of his family’s temple, where he was born and has always lived, he can’t interact with the girls and, above all, he has no idea how to deal with them. Mona, the most popular girl in school, is decidedly not used to going unnoticed… and she lives as an affront to her.‘apparent indifference of the boy to his charms! Thus it is given‘goal of making him fall in love, but he doesn’t give up in order to respect the strict rules with which he was raised. Who will win this romantic tug of war?

They continue Komi Can’t Communicate 27, Mononogatari 03, Disqualified – Ranger Reject 06 and comes the box set of Twilight Out Focus – Cinema Club Box 1.

They come out in single volumes Tokyo Avengers 26, Tokyo Avengers Character Book 3, Blue period 13, Nude Model And Ottoman 2.

Branded Edizioni BD comes the second volume of Under skin Of Caterina Bonomellli to delve even further into the life and tormented past of the witch influencer suspected of murder Morana Corvi and the Nephilim Orione. In bookstores and comics also the single dark fantasy volume The Swamp with lyrics by Michael Monteleonethe drawings of Freddie A lot and the colors of Francesco Segala.

May 17th

L’Osamushi Collection is enriched with new stories with Atom Cat! The genius Osamu Tezuka reinterprets the myth of his most famous paper creature, the mythical Astro Boy, in an incredible adventure with a new and unrepeatable protagonist.

They continue BJ Alex Box 8 (Vol. 15-16), Insomniacs After School 04, Black Jack 13 (Osamushi Collection), Smile Down The Runway 13.

May 24th

Finally arrives in Italy Medalist Of Ikada Tsurumathe winning series of Next Manga Awards 2022 and of Shogakukan Manga Awards 2023. A story of training and redemption set in the fascinating and harsh world of figure skating.

Tsukasa was forced to abandon plans to become an elite ice skating athlete due to financial problems. Everything changes when he meets Inori, a girl who strongly desires to become a skater but who, misunderstood by her mother, is forced to train secretly. Thanks to the tenacity shown by Inori, Tsukasa decides to become her coach and help her enter the world of figure skating. Thus begins a long and difficult journey for the two. The destination? The most important ice stages in the world!

They continue Call Of The Night 08, I Am A Hero – New Edition 14, Don’t lie to me, Nagatoro! 15, Zombies 100 – 12, The Ship Of Theseus 04.

May 31st

On May 31, the sixth volume of DanDaDan in regular and deluxe edition with jacket variant, with a special gadget attached entirely dedicated to the beloved Momo Ayase!

The new saga of the manga adaptation of Re:Zero also begins with the first volume of the fourth season.

After defeating the Archbishop of the Witch Cult, Subaru and Emilia will now have to face other new and insidious threats.

They continue Tokyo Revengers 27, BJ Alex 15 And The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 05.

Edizioni BD presents the new crazy and experimental comic Alexander Ripane, Did you steal this drawing too?the true story of a “stolen” drawing and how its author, through a series of surreal and daring adventures, tries to get it back and to avenge its theft until an unpredictable epilogue.