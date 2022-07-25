During the last live broadcast on Twitch, J-POP Manga has announced some new features coming in the coming months: it is Ron Kamonohashi from Akira Amano, Tokyo Revengers Character Bookcoming out in a bundle with volume 20 of the series, and finally an exclusive variant cover for the comic shops of DanDaDan volume 1.

Milan, July 25 – On July 25, during the live Twitch J-POP Summer Break Party, news, much awaited by readers, were announced: Ron Kamonohashi by Akira Amano, Tokyo Revengers Character Book, which will be released as a bundle with vol. 20 and an exclusive Variant for the comic shops of DanDaDan 1, the success of Shueisha that is becoming popular in Japan. More details below:

Ron Kamonohashi

by Akira Amano

6 volumes series in progress

Akira Amano, the famous mangaka of Tutor Hitman Reborn!, Returns with a new awaited shonen, between comedy and thrilling detective story.

Totomaru Isshiki is a young cop from the homicide squad, full of will but still inexperienced. When a series of seemingly unsolvable cases come into his hands, he is advised to enlist the help of the brilliant but scruffy Ron Kamonohashi. The latter, considered until a few years before a rising star among the students of the prestigious Blue Academy for young detectives, was expelled after being involved in a mysterious incident, of which he apparently has no memory but only a tattoo …

Ron also has another insurmountable flaw: his case resolution rate is in fact 100%, but the arrest rate is… 0%!

Will Totomaru be able to convince his colleague to go back on his way and solve the most complicated cases together?

Tokyo Revengers Character Book by Ken Wakui

The first Tokyo Revengers Character Book arrives in Italy, a full-bodied volume that explores the myth of the series with character cards, timelines, unpublished curiosities, and a succulent interview with the author. There is also an excellent dose of eye candy, with sketches, storyboards and splendid special illustrations. A real collector’s item for all lovers of the shonen manga of the moment! The volume will be released in a bundle with Tokyo Revengers 20, with a gadget attached!

DanDaDan 1 variant limited edition by Yukinobu Tatsu

An exclusive comic book variant for the first issue of DanDaDan 1, due out in September.

Ken Takakura, a high school student who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and Momo Ayase, his schoolmate who thinks the other way around, are about to embody the most epic challenge ever. To determine which of the two has seen it right, they agree to visit places related to the occult and UFO sightings, certain to find enough evidence to disprove the other. In their goals, however, both boys will be awaited by the same shocking answer: neither of them, in reality, was wrong!