J-POP Manga announced all the news it will present at Turin International Book Fairto be held from 19 to 23 May. During the event it will be possible buy in preview Tokyo Revengers 15new chapter of the work of Ken Wakui which will then be released in all bookstores, comic shops and online stores starting from 25 May.

Editions BD & J-POP Manga at the International Book Fair

From 19 to 23 May 2022 Editions BD and J-POP Manga participate in the XXXIV edition of the Turin International Book Fair with guests, gadgets and many news.

Milan, May 17, 2022: From May 19 to 23, 2022 BD editions And J-POP Manga they will be at Lingotto for the Turin International Book Fair with previews, news and guest authors. At the Stand C5-B66 Hall 1 of Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga you will find an absolute preview Tokyo Revengers 15along with all the news and the most followed series of J-POP Manga: Oshi no Ko – My Star 2, Love After World Domination 2, Dance Dance Danseur 2, T., Blue Period 9, Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey 5, Hanako kun – the seven mysteries of Kamome 16 Academy, Komi can’t communicate 17, Number 5 and much more!

For Edizioni BD will not miss We only find them when they are dead 2 by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo in absolute preview at the Turin International Book Fair, but not only! You will find Once & Future, Something is Killing the Children 4 and Seven Secrets 2, the new volumes of the project BD NextGraveyard Kids 2 by Davide Minciaroni, The house of the chicks by Giovanni “JiokE” Dell’Oro and Trapkidof the newcomer Roberto D’Agnanowho will be among the guests of Edizioni BD.

In exclusive preview We only find them when they are dead 2presented by its author Simone Di Meowho will be among the guests at the fair) co-creator of the successful sci-fi saga in the USA and around the world, produced by Boom! Studios and written by Al Ewing. But not only: among the guests too Joe Lansdaleauthor of Trust me, it’s love: the story of a sinister and painful love, which binds two lovers like a drug. Joe R. Lansdale’s diabolical pen shows the more morbid side of him, in a story of passion and death, brought to life by the evocative drawings of Daniele Serra.

Where you will find us:

Stand C5-B66 Hall 1

The times of the guest authors in the signing session:

Simone Di Meo (author of We only find them when they are dead 2)

Saturday 21 May: 15.00 – 16.30 and Sunday 22 May: 15.00 – 16.30.

Roberto D’Agnano (author of TrapKid)

Sunday 22 May: 14.00-15.30; Monday 23 May 11.00 -12.30

Joe Lansdale (author of Trust me, it’s love)

Monday 23 May: 11.00 – 12.00.

Events:

May 19th, 3pm

The comics market in Italy

With Marco Schiavone, editor of Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga.

Lisbon Room, Congress Center.

May 19, 3pm

The other side of the manga: geki-ga, comics for adults

With Jacopo Costa Buranelli (literary director J-POP Manga) and Giovanni Marinovich (art director Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga).

Arena Robinson 2022 – Hall 3 (stand R52 and S51)

May 19, 4:30 pm

The boom of Japanese comics in Italy, the new data from the IEA

With Marco Schiavone.

Arena Robinson 2022 – Hall 3 (stand R52 and S51)