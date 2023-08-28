J-POP Manga has unveiled all the upcoming news and ongoing series that we will be able to buy in the course of September 2023. All fans of Tokyo Revengers will be happy to know that not only this month will be released two new volumes of the work of Ken Wakuibut the spin-off will also debut in Italy A letter from Baji.

Among the new arrivals we also find the self-contained volume My husband sleeps in the freezer Of Misaki Yazuki and the collector’s box for Transparentin which we will be able to find all four volumes of the work of Jun Ogino. Among the works in continuation there will be Gaku, Insomniacs After School, DanDanDan and many others.

Let’s find out all the September releases together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Editions BD & J-POP Manga present the novelties of September 2023

Tokyo Revengers 29 and 30, A Letter from Baji 1, Ping Pong, My Husband Sleeps in the Freezer, Cursed Adolescence – Noroi to Seishun and much more!

A title will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores in September J-POP Manga highly attested: the two-volume slipcase of Table tennisthe masterpiece series of Taiyo Matsumoto (The cats of the Louvre, Number 5, Tekkon Kinkreet, Gogo Monster). The collection of short stories also arrives in Italy from the Rising Sun Cursed Adolescence – Noroi to Seishundebut of the illustrator, very popular on the web, Aya Fumino. For those who love complicated love relationships, the four-volume box will also be available Dear Sacchan Of Iori Asaga and the single volume Touching your night Of Moyori Mori. On the shelves from the second half of the month also two all-female stories of abuse and redemption: the original single volume My Husband sleeps in the freezer Of Misaki Yazuki and the miniseries Transparent Of Jun Ogino, available in a four-volume collector’s box. With the release of Tokyo Avengers 29 And Tokyo Revengers 30 the series that made it famous Ken Wakui is preparing to reach its conclusion. But for those who don’t want to be separated so soon from the gang world created by the sensei, the first volume of the spin-off arrives in Italy A letter from Baji.

They continue My Happy Marriage 3, Don’t Call it Mystery 2, Gaku 2, Skip & Loafer 2, DanDaDan 8, The Ship of Theseus 6 and so on!

For BD Editions a novelty signed by the visual development artist for Walt Disney and Marvel will be available at the end of the month Ryan Lang: the fantasy tale inspired by a classic Japanese tale Issunboshi. Also, after posting on the webcomics platform Tacotoonthe Italian cartoonist enters the BD house Jacob Moruzzi with the craziest mushroom hunt ever told in the self-contained volume Punk Truffle!

And it ends with the fifth volume of the series Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora. Here are more details:

September 6th

Wednesday 6 September they arrive on the shelves Tokyo Avengers 29 and the first volume of the spin-off series A letter from Baji:

Chifuyu Matsuno, the vice-captain of the First Division, has not yet accepted the death of his captain, Keisuke Baji, who fell in the battle against the Valhalla gang. When he receives a letter from Baji posthumously, Matsuno begins to retrace with his memory the story of his days with his missing friend, from their first meeting to the painful, last goodbye.

After the boxed release come the single volumes HinaChange 1 And Re:Zero – The Frozen Bond 2.

They continue Call Of The Night 10, Choujin X 4, Gaku 2 And Insomniacs After School 6.

September 13th

After the overwhelming success of the anime on Crunchyroll, the manga of the slice of life series continues with the second volume Skip & Loafer Of Misaki Takamatsu.

Following her dreams, Mitsumi moves from a remote village to Tokyo to attend junior high school, but soon discovers that surviving in a big city isn’t that simple. Luckily, when things go wrong, there are friends!

It’s been a long wait but since September 13th it’s back Black joke Of Rintarō Koike And Masayuki Taguchi with the tenth and penultimate volume of the series!

Great return also for the post apocalyptic ecchi manga World’s End Harem with the 13th volume!

They continue Black Jack 15 – Osamushi Collection, I Am A Hero – New Edition 18, My Charms Are Wasted 03, Oshi No Ko – My Star 10, Person 5 – 10, Disqualified – Ranger Reject 8 And Mononogatari 5.

September 20th

On 20 September he arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga Transparent Of Jun Ogino in a collector’s box containing the four volumes of the series.

Aya Kinomiya’s family may seem like many, but it’s only appearance. Aya’s father constantly scolds her mother and beats her to punish her for any alleged “wrongdoing” she commits. One day, after witnessing yet another violent quarrel, Aya experiences such a level of stress that she manifests a strange ability: she can now become invisible. How to use her new power? Aya will have to make a decision that could save her family… but curse herself forever.

Totonou Kuno’s investigation continues in Don’t Call It Mystery 2. The case opened in the first volume is about to be solved by the most unusual haired investigator ever.

They continue My Happy Marriage with the third volume of the e-series The War of Greedy Witches with the second tournament to the death organized by Agrat Bat Mahlat. Walpurgis is just beginning, who will be the next challengers?

They continue DanDaDan 8, The Ship of Theseus 6, Smile Down The Runway 16 And HinaChange 2.

September 27th

From the genius of Taiyo Matsumoto, Eisner Prize with The Cats of the Louvrecomes the definitive edition of his masterpiece series: Table tennis, the exciting story of a sporting challenge between two childhood friends with opposing ideas of ping pong and life. The work will be available in two volumes contained in an elegant slipcase.

The surprising self-contained volume also arrives on the shelves on 27 September My husband sleeps in the freezer Of Misaki Yazuki.

Finally Nana has met the man of her dreams, the one with whom she will be able to realize her great desire to get married. Unfortunately, reality is tragically distant from her rosy fantasies and the marriage soon becomes a tremendous whirlwind of violence. Until, exhausted, the woman decides to free herself from her trap… by killing her husband and hiding his body in the freezer. What could possibly go wrong?

After becoming famous on the web for the dreamy line of her drawings, the illustrator Aya Fumino debuts with his first manga: the collection of short stories Cursed Adolescence – Noroi To Seishun! Six short stories, all female, between unstable loves, the search for balance and escape from loneliness.

For those looking for a beautiful, complicated love story, two novelties not to be missed are arriving on the shelves.

Dear Sacchansensei’s first work Iori Asaga to be translated in Italy, it stages the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship between betrayals, sentimental blackmail and everything that can result from a feeling as strong as dangerous as love. The miniseries will be available in four volumes contained in an elegant collector’s box.

The awaited BL will also be available from 27 September Touching your night Of Moyori Morithe story of a cathartic encounter between two souls wrapped, each in its own way, by a world of darkness: a blind boy and a hit man who can’t bring himself to kill.

Tokyo Revengers arrives at the highly anticipated volume 30 and they continue Danmachi – Light Novel 14, The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 7, mack 3, Medalist 3, Re: Zero season. IV–03, Blood Bank season II – 3 And Harahara Sensei 4.

From the genius of animation Ryan Lang (Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, Oceania) comes for BD Editions the self-contained volume Issunboshian original and modern retelling of a classic story of Japanese folklore.

In a feudal Japan where the creatures of myth and folklore are real, a demon sets out to reforge an ancient weapon to conquer the world. The only person who can stop him is a three-foot-tall would-be samurai, who is tied to the last and most important piece of the weapon.

After the digital debut on Tacotoon, Punk truffles Of Jacob Moruzzi Also comes in branded paper BD Editions. The craziest mushroom picking ever begins!

And to top it all off, it concludes Once & Future with the fifth volume of the series. Will Duncan and his grandmother Bridgette be able to restore England to normal?