J-POP Manga announced all the upcoming news and manga that we will be able to buy during the month of March 2023. Among the new arrivals we find Choujin X Of Sui Hishida, A Cruel God Reigns Of Motorcycle Hagio And ottomanwork of Shinnosuke Kanazawa which will arrive in a box set containing all five volumes that compose it.

There will also be many series in continuation, among which we will find Tokyo Revengers with volume 24 then passing through DanDanDan with volume 5 and with the arrival of the highly anticipated volume 30 of Golden Kamuiwork which is nearing completion.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the March releases

Milan, 3 March 2022: There are many new releases in bookstores, comic shops and online stores in the month of March for J-POP Manga and BD Editions! Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy 18, Golden Kamui 30now nearing completion. It also expands Osamushi Collection with The Crater, Humans, stand at attention!two anthologies of unpublished short stories, Black Jack 12 and not only. For BD Editions the serial publication of the work of Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace continues, Dada Adventurewith the seventh volume and the great return also for Critical Role: Vox Machina – The Origins, with the third volume. Here are more details:

1st March

Already available from March 1st, the new volume of the Moto Hagio Collectionthe necklace dedicated to sensei, A Cruel God Reigns! Also available is the long-awaited new hit from the author of Tokyo Ghoul (have you read the announcement of the new edition?), Choujin X 1.

Despite their seemingly opposite characters, second-year high schoolers Azuma Higashi and Tokio Kurohara share a strong bond of friendship. Azuma is an excellent student, he is skilled in fighting and his values ​​lead him to oppose the injustices taking place in the city. Tokyo, on the other hand, does not listen in class and lazes around, and even when it comes to fighting, he prefers to be a spectator. However, there are opponents that not even Azuma would be able to face: i Choujinhuman beings with supernatural powers, responsible for the devastation that marks the area of ​​Japan where the two boys live like a scar.

Also among the news of March 1st Mononogatari 1, Tokyo Avengers 24Yarichin Bitch Club 5, Yuzuki Four Brothers 5 and for BD Editions Dada Adventure, with vol. 5.

8th of March

The exciting blockbuster shonen will be available on March 8th DanDaDan 5! What secrets does Jiji’s house hold? Will Momo and Okarun be able to help their new friend or will the dark spirit tormenting the boy win? The much-loved saga of the bathroom sprite also continues, Hanako Kun – the seven mysteries of Kamome Academy, with the 18th volume. Nene finally finds Hanako but the mutual feelings of the two pose an obstacle that seems insurmountable. Meanwhile, Ko and the others find themselves in a dangerous situation…

They also continue Happy Shitty Life 3, Don’t pester me, Nagatoro! 14, Black Jack 12, Dance Dance Danseur 12, Smile down the Runway 11, Hiraeth 2.

For BD Editions comes the third volume of the most followed fantasy adventure of the moment: Critical Role – Vox Machina – The Origins: in this volume the Vox Machina decide to treat themselves to a week of luxuries and comforts. But all this costs money and, in order to accumulate enough, our heroes will have to join an underground fighting tournament. However, the hard fights in the ring will prove to be only a warm-up compared to what fate has in store for the group: a mysterious magical attack imprisons the entire city in ice, including one of the Vox Machina, who will now have to once again save the situation.

March 15th

On March 15, the most popular thriller of the moment is back in bookstores, comic shops and online stores! Oshi no Ko – My Star 7, where we will see the twins grappling with the conclusion of the saga of the 2.5D show! Nakami and Isaki also return, in the third volume of Insomniacs After Schooland Himuro and Fuyutsuki, protagonists of Ice Guy & Cool Girl 2! They continue Komi can’t communicate 26, Disqualified – Ranger Reject 5 and Fenrir 4.

For BD Editions comes the sixth and final volume of Dada Adventure, already present in the collector’s box. In a riot of action, combat and the struggle for survival, Dada and his group of fellow adventurers will find themselves having to face the most ruthless threat they have ever encountered.

March 22nd

On March 22, he returns with the 30th volume of Golden Kamui we are approaching the conclusion of the work dedicated to the adventures of Seiji Sugimoto, known as the Immortal, and of Asirpa. Will our heroes be able to recover the ancient Ainu treasure, scattered across the vast territory of Hokkaido?

There Osamushi Collection is enriched with a new dystopian tale of the God of Manga. Humans, stand at attention! A grotesque tale of the absurdity and inhumanity of war.

They continue BJ Alex BOX 7, Call of the Night 7, Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 20, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess 11 and Hiraeth – The last journey 3.

March 29th

Shinnosuke Kanazawa’s complete miniseries will be available on March 29: ottoman, available in a collector’s box containing i 5 volumes. An adrenaline-pumping manga that blends romance, action and science fiction thanks to its spectacular drawings!

Soya, a disgruntled employee, is involved in an accident on leaving work and… an extraterrestrial takes over his body. Meanwhile, another alien has attacked Yuka, his beloved wife. Thus begins the story of Ottoman, a superhero who with the power of love fights to protect his bride and the world! The Journey to the West saga also concludes Osamushi Collectionwith My Son Goku 3.

They continue Tokyo Revengers 25Mononogatari 2, The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 4, Ship of Theseus 3 And I am a hero 12.

For BD Editions comes the seventh volume of Dada Adventure, the euro-manga of Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella, which left us in the sixth volume with a breathtaking cliffhanger. How will our heroes get out of the desperate situation they’ve been tricked into?